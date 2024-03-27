Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, wife of the National Chief Imam has passed away

- Advertisement -

Wife if Ghana’s Cheif Imam, His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has lost his wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.

The news was broke in social media by His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana while conveying his condolences to the Islamic community and family in a social media post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

He wrote;

”naa lillahi wa inaa ilayhi raji’un ,I have learnt with sadness, the passing of our dear grandmother and beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.

Hajia @sbawumia and I extend our condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family.

May the Almighty Allah welcome our dear grandmother and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.”

As the spouse of Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Hajia Rahmatu played an essential role in supporting her husband’s efforts towards promoting peace, unity, and interfaith dialogue in Ghana.