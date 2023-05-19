Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Rich Ghanaian Hiplife Musician and Businessman Nhyiraba Kojo opened up when he and Hajia4Real met at a shop in London before she was taken away.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in Accra, Nhyiraba Kojo failed to go deeper into matters as he feared for his life as a result of the case being at the court.

However, the singer revealed that he has a good relationship with Hajia4Real and met her at a Gucci Shop in the UK before she was extradited to the US.

He also urged Ghanaians to keep the socialite in their prayers for her to come back to Ghana and continue business.

Meanwhile, Ibrah One has shared his thoughts on the Hajia4Real Case. He has been silent on social media for a while; finally, he has broken the long silence.

In a series of posts on his favourite Snapchat account, the self-acclaimed billionaire preached that no one should be happy over Hajia4Real’s case.

He explained that Tables can turn therefore for one to point accusing fingers and laugh at the embattled Ghanaian socialite and musician is not a good way.

Ibrahim Dauda otherwise called Ibrah One also lashed out at Ghanaians for mocking Hajia4Real over her fraud case yet they forget that the real thieves are the Politicians.