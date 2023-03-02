Hajia4real reportedly sentenced to 10 years in prison – Here’s all you need to know

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Real/ Mona 4 Real has reportedly been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The alleged 10-year jail term given to Hajia 4 Real, according to multiple online sources, is a result of the fraud charged against her.

The report of her imprisonment is trending at number 1 on Twitter.

10 Years in Prison for Hajia 4real? Retweet this till she gets justice hmm. Her Husband doesn't deserve this pic.twitter.com/WXZX8fU9x5 — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 1, 2023

Hajia 4real sentenced to 10 years in Prison but looks like no one cares. This life ankasa you for hustle. Like Akuapem Polo sef get hype pass am — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 1, 2023

Hajia 4real would be sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud in the US and her daughter has been taken away from her by authorities ?????????? pic.twitter.com/xtEfl5rkkt — big BASE ? (@itsbigBase) March 1, 2023

However, in other related news, a new sad development which is yet to be authenticated alleges that Hajia4Real is set to be extradited from the UK to the US.

As wildly alleged by a Snapchat user known on the social media app as Realsenatoreze1 – The mother of one is set to be extradited from the UK to the US.

According to Realsenatoreze1, Hajia4Real will be in very deep trouble after the extradition because she’s a US citizen which makes her case very interesting and might draw national interest.

Another Snapchat user who is also based in the US and seems to have more information about the woes of Hajia4Real simply known on the social media app as King Charles III has slaps shared the same information about Hajia4Real’s forthcoming extradition.

As stated by King Charles III in his viral write-up, Hajia4Real will be extradited because she helped her baby daddy and some notorious scammers to commit fraud years ago.

And she has been on the US wanted list for the past seven years now.

In a Snapchat post, he additionally alleged that Hajia4Real’s daughter Nalia who is a US citizen has been taken away from her mom by US authorities.

Apparently, Hajia4Real wanted to spend Christmas with her daughter in the UK last December but she was prevented by authorities.

And since her father has also been deported, Naila was technically left with no guardian hence she was about to be sent to the Child Protection Service centre when her mother’s sugar daddy swiftly intervened with her father’s family to seek her custody instead.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Real posted pictures of her daughter her IG, Snapchat and Tiktok pages and revealed how she misses her in the caption she attached to the pictures.