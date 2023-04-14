The story of PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk has gained global attention.

The wife of the PSG player is seeking a divorce from the football star for yet-to-be-identified reasons.

Apparently, Hiba wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune.

But unfortunately for her, when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had nothing.



Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

According to sources, Hiba was informed by the court that her ‘millionaire’ husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name.



Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs Fatima’s account.



He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

Though the Morocco national team player has not officially spoken on the issue, he has shared photos of himself one on the pitch and the other off the pitch on Instagram which he literally means he cares less about what is going on.

In the wake of this news, some netizens stormed the recently published post by the player to congratulate him on his smartness.

They say the player thought faster than his wife and this has saved him more damage and a lifetime fortune.

In the latest development, PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi and his family are already rejocing following the ruling of the country on the divorce case brought against by his wife.

A video shows the player dancing with his mother as his family members gather to congratulate him.