Handsome guy goes viral for spending the monies of over 4 ladies by promising them marriage and dumping them

A wave of shock and outrage has swept through X formerly Twitter following accusations levelled against user @EmmanuelAkpe, alleging deceptive and manipulative behaviour in romantic relationships.



The accusations, made by multiple individuals, claim that Akpe engages Christian women on the platform, only to exploit and discard them shortly before their weddings.

According to the allegations, Akpe has reportedly repeated this pattern with several women, leaving a trail of broken hearts and shattered trust in his wake.

Despite these claims, some individuals have refrained from speaking out against Akpe, purportedly due to his status as a “man of God.”

One user, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her account of falling victim to Akpe’s alleged deceit, recounting a similar experience endured by a friend in 2022.

The accuser expressed frustration at the perceived impunity with which Akpe continues to operate, calling for accountability and condemnation of his actions.

In response to the allegations, Akpe has been publicly tagged and identified as the alleged perpetrator of what has been dubbed the “romance scam.”

The move, aimed at exposing his behaviour and preventing further harm, has sparked debate over the ethics of public shaming and the responsibility of social media users to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

This guy @EmmanuelAkpe meets Christian women here on Twitter, engages them and then use and dumb them few months to the wedding.



