Entertainment

“Happy birthday son”: Fella Makafui wishes Shatta Wale a happy birthday – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Ghanaian internet space has been set ablaze with pictures and video or self acclaimed African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale taking turns all over.

The Reggae Dancehall crooner is 39 years old today making fans and loved ones sends in their wishes to him.

Industry folks also made various posts across their social media platforms to wish the ‘On God’ hitmaker a happy birthday but one of such posts has caught the guys on Netizens.

Fella Makafui, wife of Medikal took to twitter, formerly called X to wish the multiple award winning act a happy birthday and her post has got fans thinking and wondering what’s really going on.

“Happy birthday son.. wishing you more life and hood health” is what she wrote and tweeps don’t seem to understand why she will call Shatta Wale her son.

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out her post below

