- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has asked Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardship in the country.

According to the prominent Gospel musician, the Bible has made it clear what will happen when the end of the world approaches.

She acknowledged the country’s difficulties but stressed that they are not unique to Ghana.

Many people are suffering from hardship and price increases, according to evangelist Asamoah, even outside of Ghana.

She thinks that no matter how difficult circumstances become, God will find a way to save those who serve Him.

She remarked the E-Levy is an excellent effort when asked about her thoughts on it.

Watch the video below:

She emphasized that taxes paid by persons outside of Ghana assist the government to improve the country, thus paying taxes in Ghana is not wrong.