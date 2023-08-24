“Have some respect girl, you’re disgracing womanhood” – Netizens drag Deborah Seyram Adablah over ‘big men’ rant

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s number 1 and most notorious slay queen cum sugar girl, Deborah Adablah is being dragged left, right, centre after talking about the characteristics of ‘big men’.

Deborah in a recent video had claimed that men who gift women something and then go back for it are not real big men.

According to her, a real big man would never take a gift back, even if he’s beefing his lover.

Her claims came in reaction to the Ridwan and Serwaa story, after the former threatened to go for a Range Rover and shop he had given to the latter.

No doubt, Deborah herself was lamenting over her lost Handa Civic car which her sugar daddy took back from her!

Her video went viral and reacting to it, social media users dragged her for being a disgrace to women.

“Madam have some self respect wai. The best flex is to close your legs and not open for the highest bidder. Leave people’s husbands alone,” one fan said.

Another added: “Imagine spending money to make this one a life partner. How would you grow. Jesus ???? such an empty barrel. No sense one bit,”