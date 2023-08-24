type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Have some respect girl, you’re disgracing womanhood” - Netizens drag Deborah Seyram...
Entertainment

“Have some respect girl, you’re disgracing womanhood” – Netizens drag Deborah Seyram Adablah over ‘big men’ rant

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
ernest kwasi nimako and deborah seyram
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s number 1 and most notorious slay queen cum sugar girl, Deborah Adablah is being dragged left, right, centre after talking about the characteristics of ‘big men’.

Deborah in a recent video had claimed that men who gift women something and then go back for it are not real big men.

According to her, a real big man would never take a gift back, even if he’s beefing his lover.

Her claims came in reaction to the Ridwan and Serwaa story, after the former threatened to go for a Range Rover and shop he had given to the latter.

No doubt, Deborah herself was lamenting over her lost Handa Civic car which her sugar daddy took back from her!

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Her video went viral and reacting to it, social media users dragged her for being a disgrace to women.

“Madam have some self respect wai. The best flex is to close your legs and not open for the highest bidder. Leave people’s husbands alone,” one fan said.

Another added: “Imagine spending money to make this one a life partner. How would you grow. Jesus ???? such an empty barrel. No sense one bit,”

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
76 %
2.7mph
87 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways