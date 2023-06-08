Have you seen this trending intimate video of these SHS students?

- Advertisement -

It sometimes crushes my heart when I see young people especially those in the Senior High Schools displaying certain ‘wayward’ attitudes on social media.

The thirst to quickly show intimacy to the public is fast rising among Senior High School dudes and it burst my mind – I can’t think far, I can’t think madness (In Lilwin’s Voice).

Several videos of teenagers in the SHS have found their way to the internet and this has raised and caused many to react with great disdain.

Well, another one has just dropped and it is trending on social media. This one captures two young souls getting intimate in the video.

The boy engraved in lustful satisfaction while he stood with the lady and kissed the girl. She was flabbergasted yet enjoyed the moment.

The video has since received condemnation from the public and they have asked that parents of these young ones take action.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW