Relationship "Having a boyfriend strengthened my marriage" - Gen Z pregnant woman says
Relationship

“Having a boyfriend strengthened my marriage” – Gen Z pregnant woman says

Does having a boyfriend aside your husband strengthens your marriage? This woman thinks so.

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A pregnant polyamorous woman who has both a husband and boyfriend said her open relationship has actually helped strengthen her marriage.

Alexis Watts met her husband, Christopher, at a swingers event following the breakdown of her first marriage.

She said she felt like “something was missing” from her first relationship, so when she and Christopher got together, they agreed to date other people on the side.

The couple have been married for four years and are expecting their fourth child together however, Alexis also has a boyfriend.

She has been dating the unidentified man for two years now and she said the other romance helps her communicate better with her husband.

She claimed that her lack of monogamy has strengthened her relationship with Christopher, since her boyfriend ‘meets needs her husband can’t.’ 

‘I always felt as though something was missing in my first marriage. I had more to give and I was fighting polyamory,’ she explained.
‘I started swinging and met my husband where we spoke about polyamory and it was like magic, it just made sense.

‘My boyfriend meets needs my husband can’t. For example, he’s a therapist so we have deeper conversations.
‘In fact, we weren’t intimate for a very long time because our emotional connection was so strong.’

The mom-of-three, who works as a mental health therapist, wants people to know that polyamory is not about sex.

‘People think polyamory is about sex, but it isn’t, it’s about relationships and having more love to give,’ she said.

‘We’re not walking around in red heels and lipstick trying to take your partner, we only want consenting parties.  

