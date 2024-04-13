Having your partner as your manager is the best- Celestine Donkor

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has shared her view on who is best suited to manage a female gospel musician.

In an interview on TV3 which ghpage.com has sighted, Celestine Donkor opinionated that it is best to have one’s partner as their manager.

In buttressing her assertion, Celestine Donkor recollected how she started her music journey with her husband who was into the importation and exportation of goods.

She disclosed that even though her husband was doing this work full-time after he got to understand that his wife had the talent, he shunned his business to focus on and invest in his wife’s career.

According to her, from her personal experience, it is best if a female gospel musician has their partners as their managers.

“I think, from my experience, it’s the best thing to ever happen to a female artiste. It’s the best thing that can happen to you. My husband and I started from scratch, he was a businessman who was into imports and exports and then he came into music [doing it on a full-time basis]”, she said.

“We can go like a month back to back on the road. Which husband will be staying at home for you? It will be really difficult if you are not on the field with your husband,” she added.