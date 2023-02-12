- Advertisement -

The beautiful daughter of the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has tied the knot with her heartthrob at an elaborate ceremony.

Ama Koomson and Snow Gaisie were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday at a colourful ceremony that was attended by the couple’s families and close friends.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also graced the private ceremony, alongside Ghanaian lawmakers and a number of high-profile dignitaries.

The daughter of the Ghanaian lawmaker cum Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and her beloved husband dressed in coordinated outfits for their wedding.

While Ama wore a shimmering long white gown for their glamorous ceremony, her husband – nicknamed Deejay Snow – complemented her outfit with a white tuxedo paired with black pants.

Ama’s nuptials follows her elder brother Ato Koomson’s celebrity-studded wedding to his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in 2022 on new year’s eve.

Citing from the pictures, the wedding witnessed Ghana’s rich and diversified culture, which is a mix of Ashanti and Northern customs and traditions.

Beautiful photos from Hawa Koomson’s son’s traditional wedding drops

Hawa Koomson in one of the photos can also be seen rocking a well-tailored kente dress to solidly rally behind her son in the new positive path he has taken.