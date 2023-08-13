type here...
“He came to purposely impregnate me” – Sexy Afrah sellout Archipelago (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
U.S based Ghanaian musician, Archipalago touched down in Ghana some few days ago and upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, he proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Sexy Afrah, a Tiktoker.

Social media went haywire with the act as some kept wondering what happened to his baby mama and the rationale behind the public display of love and affection to his new found love.

Blogger, Sammy Kay caught up with the two in Kumasi and decided to play the devil’s advocate by asking the duo their next move and why the Socialite really came to Ghana.

According to Sexy Afrah, the controversial musician came to purposely impregnate her and leave.

Netizens believes the love Archipelago has for his new found love must be deep for him to come to the country in August as he’s normally known to touch down in December for the festive seasons.

Watch the video below

