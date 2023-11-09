type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"He didn't defile me, I was 19, not 16" - Lady exposes...
News

“He didn’t defile me, I was 19, not 16” – Lady exposes her family in court

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
man in court for touching woman's butt
- Advertisement -

Drama and confusion unfolded in court on November 8, 2023, when a 20-year-old woman whose boyfriend is facing trial for allegedly defiling her at age 16, stood to defend him against the words of her family.

The lady appeared in an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Nigeria to serve as a prosecution witness against her boyfriend with whom she has a child.

Interestingly, while being led in evidence by the state counsel, the witness admitted that the suspect was her boyfriend and the father of her newborn baby.

She then proceeded to say that she was 19 years old when she got pregnant and not 16 as her family and the prosecution team claims.

“Yes, I know the defendant. He is my boyfriend.
“I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me and he is my boyfriend.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“I was not 16 years old when I got pregnant, I was 19,” the nursing young mother was quoted saying to the judge.

She went on further to claim that her family was conspiring to get her lover jailed, disclosing how her aunt’s husband was bitter because she had rejected his sexual advances and later got pregnant for another man.

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways