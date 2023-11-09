“He didn’t defile me, I was 19, not 16” – Lady exposes her family in court

- Advertisement -

Drama and confusion unfolded in court on November 8, 2023, when a 20-year-old woman whose boyfriend is facing trial for allegedly defiling her at age 16, stood to defend him against the words of her family.

The lady appeared in an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Nigeria to serve as a prosecution witness against her boyfriend with whom she has a child.

Interestingly, while being led in evidence by the state counsel, the witness admitted that the suspect was her boyfriend and the father of her newborn baby.

She then proceeded to say that she was 19 years old when she got pregnant and not 16 as her family and the prosecution team claims.

“Yes, I know the defendant. He is my boyfriend.

“I am here in this court to say that he did not rape me and he is my boyfriend.

“I was not 16 years old when I got pregnant, I was 19,” the nursing young mother was quoted saying to the judge.

She went on further to claim that her family was conspiring to get her lover jailed, disclosing how her aunt’s husband was bitter because she had rejected his sexual advances and later got pregnant for another man.