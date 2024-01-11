type here...
“He divorced his wife with kids just to marry this girl”: Netizen drops bombshell on iOna Reine’s marriage – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Celebrated Ghanaian singer, Mercy Onuawonto Sam popularly known as iOna Reine in the music industry and her beloved, Bishop Nana Kwame Owusu Okrah, embarked on a sacred journey of matrimony, joining their lives together in a joyous union and it has already started brewing controversies.

The special occasion was graced with the presence of loved ones, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to witness and celebrate their love yet a comment made by one netizen after our earlier post is raising eyebrows.

According to the comment sighted, Bishop Kwame Okrah recently divorced his Wife to which he has kids with just to be with iOna.

We can’t validate this piece of information but we’ll delve more into it and update you accordingly.

Check out the post below

