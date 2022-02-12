“He dumped me so I’m now dating his landlord to increase his rent” – Brokenhearted lady confesses

- Advertisement -

A broken-hearted Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to reveal how she’s going to pay her ex-boyfriend back for dumping her after going all out for him.

As disclosed by this lady who still hasn’t recovered from the trauma, she has decided to date her ex’s landlord as her revenge.

She further disclosed in her fast trending tweet that, she will convince her new boyfriend who is her ex’s landlord to increase his rent.

She wrote;

“He dumped me so I’m dating his landlord. We are increasing his rent tomorrow.“

Social media users have reacted to this tagged wicked plan by the lady differently. While some are bashing her for being vile, others are also defending her.