type here...
GhPage"He dumped me so I'm now dating his landlord to increase his...
Featured

“He dumped me so I’m now dating his landlord to increase his rent” – Brokenhearted lady confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

A broken-hearted Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to reveal how she’s going to pay her ex-boyfriend back for dumping her after going all out for him.

As disclosed by this lady who still hasn’t recovered from the trauma, she has decided to date her ex’s landlord as her revenge.

She further disclosed in her fast trending tweet that, she will convince her new boyfriend who is her ex’s landlord to increase his rent.

She wrote;

He dumped me so I’m dating his landlord. We are increasing his rent tomorrow.

Social media users have reacted to this tagged wicked plan by the lady differently. While some are bashing her for being vile, others are also defending her.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 12, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News