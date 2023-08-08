“He knack am wotowoto”: 19-Year-Old Boy Impregnates Mother After Testing ‘For Girls’ On Her

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

19-year-old Ekanem has caused a grieve abomination to himself when he decided to attempt the abominable after disgracefully impregnating his own mother. It was quite surprising how far this teenage boy was willing to go to satisfy his lustful pleasure and desires.

News of his heinous act spread like wildfire after DSP Celestine Kalu, the Public Relations Officer of the Port Harcourt River State Police Command, revealed how the boy carried out his heinous act.

According to the police, Ekanem, a 19-year-old boy, had harbored a strong sexual desire for women for a long time and got tensed to try the act out.

Adolescence we all know comes with a strong sexual desire, but Ekanem took his to another level after he visited a herbalist for a love charm known as “For girls.” He intended to test the charm on his mother and matron at school after obtaining it.

So, one faithful day, he returned home from school, ready to test his charm on his mother, who was alone at home. However, he believed the charm would not work, so he considered it nothing more than a trial.

His father, on the other hand, was a security guard who was on duty in another state and would be away from home for several months.

The 19-year-old boy entered her mother’s room after following his spiritualist’s or herbalist’s instructions, and before he knew it, his mon had succumbed to him at first sight, and he had his way with his mother under the influence of the charm.

When his mother discovered she was pregnant after three months, he immediately informed her husband, who denied the pregnancy because he was away during those months and thus could not be the father of the baby she was carrying.

After things heated up, the mother realized that someone familiar to her son had been entering the room to have his way with her; she quickly confronted her son, who threatened to kill her if she told anyone; the mother, fearful, reported the case to the police, and the boy was arrested; Ekanem confessed to being responsible for the pregnancy and asked for forgiveness, but the damage he had caused was irreversible.