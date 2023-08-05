“He must be a tailor” – Video shows man buried in a sewing machine coffin (Watch)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A video, making the rounds online, has captured the moment a man buried in a sewing machine-shaped coffin.

Just when we thought we have seen it all after some friends paid last respect to a dead man by passing a smoking blunt into his mouth. The trending video shows some group of people tried to carry the sewing machine-shaped coffin inside the burial ground.

However, this unidentified man was probably a well renowned local tailor which was why he was buried in such marvelous invention, as seen with the other burials.

Commenters who saw the video could not stop laughing over the marvelous invention, which popped online at the burial gathering of an unidentified man’s funeral. They shared their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Some reactions are shown below:

rosythrone said, “Omo there’s no guarantee of resting in peace after death, Ghana be leaving their loved ones souls frustrated???”.

onyinyechi.ir said, “Ghana own must be different”.

bigsteppergram said, “Let the chief tailor breath don’t suffocate him”.

sweetest__babyyysophie said, “Don’t mock the dead?? Don’t laugh?”.

rhymino_awagaboy said, “I know most of you don’t know her , buh this is Kwese Mapia a popular Ghanaian tailor, she died few months ago and was buried”.

harmnobody said, “Na to dey continue to dey sew cloth for heaven or h3!! ??”.

official_zinny23 said, “So instead of resting. Make he/she continue sewing in the grave? Make una let the dead Rest In Peace ??”.

zinny_cleo said, “Even the Rest In Peace we say as farewell to the dead una wan deprive this one of it, How the person wan come Rest In Peace now??? Na to begin obioma work for the other side remain???”.