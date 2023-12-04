“He sacrificed his manhood to the devil” – Twitter user calls out Burna Boy for not having a child at age 30

- Advertisement -

Bayo Otedola, an X user has sparked anger over n the platform after calling out Afrobeat Kingpin, Burna Boy for not having any child of his own at age 30.

His comment comes after another user tweeted “Start a problematic discourse” asking other users to create a thread.

Bayo retweeted the tweet and questioned why the Grammy Award-winning artist has no child like his colleagues in the music industry.

He tweeted, “Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”

This tweet has attracted mixed reactions from other Twitter users and we just hope that Burma Boy does not see it.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

See the post below…