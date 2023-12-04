type here...
“He sacrificed his manhood to the devil” – Twitter user calls out Burna Boy for not having a child at age 30

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Bayo Otedola, an X user has sparked anger over n the platform after calling out Afrobeat Kingpin, Burna Boy for not having any child of his own at age 30.

His comment comes after another user tweeted “Start a problematic discourse” asking other users to create a thread.

Bayo retweeted the tweet and questioned why the Grammy Award-winning artist has no child like his colleagues in the music industry. 

He tweeted, “Burna Boy sacrificed his manhood, coz why would a 30-year-old be without a child?”

This tweet has attracted mixed reactions from other Twitter users and we just hope that Burma Boy does not see it.

See the post below…

