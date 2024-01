- Advertisement -

Inaki Williams’ error which led to Egypt’s first goal and equalization has angered a lot of Ghanaians – And they are calling for his permanent ban from the national team.

Check out some reactions from Ghanaians on the internet…

69’ Inaki messed up (goal conceded)

73’ Bukari comes on for Inaki

74’ Bukari messed up (goal conceded) pic.twitter.com/mX2CYqHVJv — . (@jerome_oa) January 18, 2024

Inaki ? Bukari



Nana Addo ? Bawumia pic.twitter.com/yeuFe3idLp — Kwabena (@manny_tk) January 18, 2024

Inaki Williams

Another one of the Nana Addo people be this

Kudus our Kwame Nkrumah in 2024 do job then you destroy am — Kay? (@KayPoissonOne) January 18, 2024

We have literally given Egypt two goals. Funny thing is that when Iñaki Williams made the first mistake, there were calls for Osman Bukari to replace him. The latter comes in and also repeats the same mistake. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 18, 2024

Ghanaians taking Inaki Williams to the kitchen to cook him? pic.twitter.com/e7KPA8ECJB — Blaafelix (@blaafelix) January 18, 2024

Inaki Williams gave the ball away from the Egypt first equaliser, he was subbed for Bukari who has now given Egypt their second equaliser.



Giveaway. — Tosin Akingba™ (@venusakingba) January 18, 2024