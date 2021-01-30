Health facility of popular booty doctor, Dr Obengfo closed down after his alleged arrest

- Advertisement -

The Health Facilities Regulatory Authority(HFRA) has closed down the Advanced Bodysculpt Centre owned by the popular Dr Obengfo for licensing reasons.

The Obengfo hospital, as known by many, was shut down after banter between the health regulatory authority and the management of the hospital.

Sources have reported that Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh, a cosmetic surgeon who is the CEO of the Advanced Bodysculpt Centre, was allegedly arrested in the process.

Other reports have it that officers from the HFRA led by its registrar, Dr Philip Bannor closed down the facility on Friday, January 29, 2021, as part of its enforcement exercise.

Dr Philip Bannor, after the exercise, addressed the media and mentioned that although the entire activity was uncomfortable for him, he was obligated to enforce the law.

Dr Bannor said, “We have had to take this decision against a colleague who is working hard in his view to operate a private health facility. But for me as a regulator, I often describe myself to be having two hearts which includes enforcing the law and the other responsibility is also to offer information to proprietors and owners of health facilities and by that, I guide them as to how they can be in compliance with the law.”

“All the facilities that we are going to visit today have had six months to come in compliance with the law. Some of them we have had roundtable meetings with them on what to do but are compelled to make this difficult decision that we had to make,” he said.

The Health Institutions and Facilities Act 2011, Act 829 which established the HFRA, empowers it to shut down any health facility which is not licensed under the act.

Meanwhile, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh did not produce an operational license to the team of officers who visited his facility hence the shutdown.

However, Dr Obengfo has described the HFRA’s display as an act of mischief and an attempt to paint him black.