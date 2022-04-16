type here...
Heartbreaking reactions to the death of Dag Heward-Mills’ son

By Mr. Tabernacle
Grid of Bishop Dag-Heward-Mills and his son David Heward-Mills
The sudden death of the first son of a Ghanaian televangelist BishopDag Heward-Mills has come as a shock to Ghanaians, especially members of the highly populated Lighthouse Chapel. 

Per information making rounds, the late Dr David Heward-Mills who was a medical doctor in the United States died yesterday April 15, 2022.

Dag-Heward-son-death post
As of now, comprehensive details surrounding the death of Dr David Heward-Mills are not yet out but, we promise to give facts as and when they drop from the right source.

Since the news broke, lovers of the popular and one of the most respected Ghanaian televangelists, Dag Heward have shared their emotions, dropping solacing messages on social media.

Below are some of the garnered sad reactions from social media, specifically Facebook.

