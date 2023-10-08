type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“Derrick don grow wings”: Heartbroken girlfriend changes tattoo of boyfriend’s name to...
Relationship

“Derrick don grow wings”: Heartbroken girlfriend changes tattoo of boyfriend’s name to butterfly – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Relationship these days is said to be full of drama and heartbreaks as seen in videos across all social media platforms.

In the wake of all these, victims find various ways to deal with their heartbreaks. Some cr6 and others even do the most unthinkable stuffs.

Howvee, a video sighted on GhPage on instagram gives a new twist to these whole heartbreak fracas. A beautiful lady was seen doing away with a tattoo that had the name of her now ex boyfriend called Derrick transformed into a butterfly.

Netizens needed no explanation to understand the act as it speaks volumes on it own. We’re yet to find out what the said Derrick did to deserve his immortalized name being erased.

watch the full funny video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, October 8, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways