“Derrick don grow wings”: Heartbroken girlfriend changes tattoo of boyfriend’s name to butterfly – VIDEO

Relationship these days is said to be full of drama and heartbreaks as seen in videos across all social media platforms.

In the wake of all these, victims find various ways to deal with their heartbreaks. Some cr6 and others even do the most unthinkable stuffs.

Howvee, a video sighted on GhPage on instagram gives a new twist to these whole heartbreak fracas. A beautiful lady was seen doing away with a tattoo that had the name of her now ex boyfriend called Derrick transformed into a butterfly.

Netizens needed no explanation to understand the act as it speaks volumes on it own. We’re yet to find out what the said Derrick did to deserve his immortalized name being erased.

