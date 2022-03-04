type here...
News

‘She visited him wearing lingerie and they had sex’ – Heartbroken lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend to her friend

By Kweku Derrick
A Nigerian lady has opened up about how her last relationship ended, recounting how she lost her boyfriend to her bosom friend.

Sharing her bitter ordeal on Twitter, the lady identified as @Lolochichy said it began with the friend bringing food to her man at odd hours wearing sexy outfits.

She noted that one time the friend cooked and brought it to her boyfriend’s house around 8:40 pm wearing lingerie. She disclosed that she was around the first time, and they ate it in silence.

However, the friend did it again, but this time she wasn’t around and her boyfriend went on to have sex with the friend.

She wrote: “Once had a friend who cooked egusi and pounded yam and brought to my bf’s house 8.40 pm in a lingerie. Unfortunately, I was around and we all ate the food in silence.”

She continued, “For people asking how the story ended, she did it again when I was out of town and they ended up having sex. So I left the relationship and the friendship for them.”

