Heartbroken man shares CCTV footage of wife scaling wall to go see her boyfriend [Video]

- Advertisement -

A heartbroken man has shared CCTV footage that gives an account of his wife scaling the wall to go see her boyfriend, allegedly.

The man shared the footage on social media as he lamented bitterly about his wife’s infidelity and how she was ready to brace all challenges in order to leave the house.

Per the content of the video, the woman helps herself climb onto the wall with a ladder. She proceeds to lift the ladder to the other side of the wall.

wife scaling wall

She practically tried to descend the ladder to the other side of the wall. With the security wires impeding her smooth manoeuvre, she fell to the opposite side of the wall with a huge band.

Speaking in traditional IGBO dialect, the distraught man complained about his wife’s sneaky attitude which resulted in her bold decision to scale the wall to go see her suitors in town.