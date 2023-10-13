- Advertisement -

Days ago, Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido reportedly welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland in the U.S.A.

According to multiple unconfirmed sources, the twins are made up of a boy and a girl.

Rumours have been circulating that the couple, who tragically lost their son last year, have now become parents to a set of twins.

Davido appeared to fuel the speculation further when he referred to his wife as ‘Maba Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in one of the songs on his album, Timeless.

The couple lost their song a couple of years back and this news is great for them. Congratulations to the Adelekes’

In a recent online video, Davido and his baby mama Chioma were seen outside, presumably leaving the hospital with their newborn twins.

Chioma appeared to be getting discharged from the hospital to take the twins home and care for them.

Davido, along with some family members, was present to support Chioma and ensure a safe journey back home for the babies.

This is undoubtedly a joyful and heartwarming moment for the couple as they begin their journey with their newborn twins.

