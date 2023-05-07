“Your reward is in Heaven” – Netizen consoles Piesie Esther after losing the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year Award

- Advertisement -

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year Black Sherif.

He beat stiff competition from seven others namely Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

This is the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker’s first VGMA Artiste of the Year win.

Piesie Esther was tipped by many as the favourite to win the Artiste of the Year. The artiste herself maintained that she is optimistic to win the award.

Piesie Esther in an appearance on UTV’s Showbiz said that her hard work over the period is deserving of the ultimate award on the night, the Artiste of The Year award.

The ‘Waye me yie’ hitmaker believes her faith will carry her through the night as the winner, however, she will still be grateful should she not win any awards on the day.

“I believe and have faith that I will pick up the ultimate award, however, if I don’t pick any awards, I will still be grateful to God for at least getting the recognition. It will hurt if I don’t win an award but I’m hopeful things will turn out good in the end”

After thrilling performances and grabbing Gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther couldn’t win the Ultimate. And it is as a result of this that a concerned netizen has consoled Pieisie over her loss.

According to the netizen, Esther is a worker in the Kingdom of God and doesn’t need earthly recognition to stay relevant. Adding that her reward is in Heaven where is better and more useful.

