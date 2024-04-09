- Advertisement -

In a series of posts shared by a disgruntled businessman prepared to expose secrets, he claimed to possess nude photos that Nana Aba once sent to his friend named Stone.

According to the businessman, Henry, Nana Aba intentionally sent the explicit photos to Stone to help cover her rent expenses.

Henry further alleged that after Nana Aba sent the video to Stone, he in turn shared it with him due to their friendship.

Regarding the content of the video, Henry claimed that the acclaimed broadcaster was seen engaging in inappropriate behaviour thus licking and playing with her big melons.

These events allegedly occurred five years ago, and Henry claims that it was through him that Stone assisted Nana Aba in purchasing the furniture currently in her living room.

Henry Fitz clarified that if he had intentions of blackmail, Nana Aba would have been his primary target rather than Serwaa Amihere.

READ THE POST BELOW

Henry Fitz who was hit with a court summons yesterday for allegedly conniving with two other people to blackmail Serwaa Amihere is ready to go at any length to set the internet ablaze with a set of dirty secrets which are all yet to be authenticated.

Interesting days ahead…………….