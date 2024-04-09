type here...
Henry Fitz leaks first chat with Nana Aba as alleged nude video claims and other dirty secrets pop up

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Henry Fitz who claims to have the nude video of Nana Aba Anamoah has leaked their chat to cement his doubtful assertion.

In a writeup that has taken social media by storm, Henry firmly asserted that Nana Aba once set her nudes to his friend called Stone who’s based in the US.

As alleged by Henry, Nana Aba intentionally sent those nudes to Stone to help her pay her rent.

In the write-up, Henry also alleged it was Stone who financed the furniture inside Nana Aba’s living room.

Leaving with no room for mystery, Henry explained that the content of the video showed Nana Aba licking her boobs.

In the leaked chat between Henry and Nana Aba, a message from the ace broadcaster read; “Hello Henry”.

Henry also sent a fresh message to Nana Aba to prompt him that he’s making their chat public following the court saga.

