Fans of Serwaa Amihere are divided into groups following her alleged leaked tape that is currently trending.

As it stands now, people have shared their views on the tape with some people claiming that the tape is fake and just photoshopped to destroy the reputation of Serwaa Amihere.

Another thing which has come up is that the man in the video is the ex-boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere known as Henry.

There have also been allegations and accusations of blackmail which they claim is the main reason why the video became public in the first place.

A Snapchat user identified as NaaNaa has also come out to claim that Henry is not the boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere as claimed by some people.

According to her, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah went to Henry’s wedding at Royal Senchi.

NaaNaa who seems to know more about them disclosed that the two later met and had sex on Henry’s wedding night adding that the video even shows clearly they were in a hotel.

She, however, blamed friends of Serwaa Amihere for spreading lies about the whole thing that Serwaa and Henry dated just to make the story nice.

See her post below: