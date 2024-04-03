type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHenry was never Serwaa Amihere's boyfriend - Netizen claims
Entertainment

Henry was never Serwaa Amihere’s boyfriend – Netizen claims

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
- Advertisement -

As it stands now, people have shared their views on the tape with some people claiming that the tape is fake and just photoshopped to destroy the reputation of Serwaa Amihere.

Another thing which has come up is that the man in the video is the ex-boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere known as Henry.

There have also been allegations and accusations of blackmail which they claim is the main reason why the video became public in the first place.

A Snapchat user identified as NaaNaa has also come out to claim that Henry is not the boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere as claimed by some people.

According to her, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah went to Henry’s wedding at Royal Senchi.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

NaaNaa who seems to know more about them disclosed that the two later met and had sex on Henry’s wedding night adding that the video even shows clearly they were in a hotel.

She, however, blamed friends of Serwaa Amihere for spreading lies about the whole thing that Serwaa and Henry dated just to make the story nice.

See her post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.8mph
40 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more