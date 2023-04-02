The conversation about the legalization of LGBTQI+ has once again found feet in Ghana following the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The LGBT acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual.

The + holds space for the expanding and new understanding of different parts of the very diverse gender and sexual identities.

Ghana’s parliament began considering a bill that would criminalise homosexuality and make advocating for LGBT people a crime.

Human rights activists have sounded the alarm at plans to prosecute the LGBT community in a country already experiencing a wave of homophobia.

Ghana is one of 22 African countries where gay sex is illegal, though no one has ever been formally prosecuted under this law.

The new legislation is set to make prosecution against LGBTQI+ people and their allies standard practice.

A number of top celebs and government officials have waded into the conversation sharing their divergent opinions on the Topic of LGBTQI+ and its related matters.

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah in an appearance on United Television Saturday 1st April 2023 on the United ShowBiz Show hosted by MzGee failed to put in her thoughts on the current sensitive matter after she was asked.

The Movie Star begged the host to pass her by and allow her to be because she has no interest in sharing her candid opinions on the subject, a smart move by her to elude insults and backlash that could harm her brand.