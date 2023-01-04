type here...
Here are the sanctions given to the NSS Ashanti Regional Director for verbally assaulting a nurse

By Mr. Tabernacle
Alex Opoku-Mensah
The Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) in the Ashanti Region, Alex Opoku Mensah has been suspended for two months without pay for verbally abusing a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

The suspension takes immediate effect.

After the incident in November 2022, the secretariat on December 1, 2022, temporarily suspended him to make way for investigations following an emergency meeting.

This was after a committee completed its assignment and submitted the report to Management.

In a new directive captured in a letter dated December 23, 2022, Mr Opoku-Mensah will report to the Head Office of the Secretariat after the suspension.

READ THE REPORT BELOW

BACKGROUND STORY

Poku-Mensah, stormed the Manhyia Hospital in November 2022 to confront a nurse.

The nurse had allegedly disrespected his daughter, a doctor at the facility.

The confrontation triggered a heated exchange between the nurse and the government official.

The exchange between Poku-Mensah and the nurse that was caught on tape and leaked online lasted about 9 minutes and the NSS boss was heard hurling insults at the nurse.

At some point, he could be heard saying that the nurse settled for her career because she had failed to become a doctor, regarded as the pinnacle of the medical profession.

He also said the nurse, whose identity has since remained a closely guarded secret, and many other nurses in the hospital were under him because he was the NSS director for the region.

    Source:GHPAGE

