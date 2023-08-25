HERE WE GO! West Ham agree deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Ajax on the signing of Mohammed Kudus on a 5-year deal for a €45m total package, add-ons included plus sell-on clause.

Medical booked on Saturday, per @FabrizioRomano.

Verbal agreement reached, to be signed in 48h with a total package of €45 million add-ons included to Ajax.

Ajax will also retain a sell-on clause in the deal. Kudus will undergo medical tests on Saturday.

Contract agreed until June 2028 with West Ham.

Huge work again by new director Tim Steidten.

Kudus just scored a Hattrick for Ajax yesterday which counted as his first and last and in a bid boasted his confidence for this move.