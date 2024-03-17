type here...
Here’s how to get fast internet on your iPhone using this simple method

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Over the past four days, Ghanaians dependent on internet services for their daily activities have faced significant disruptions due to a severed undersea cable.

This disruption has led to inconsistent and unreliable internet connections, leaving users frustrated and at the mercy of the unreliable service.

As confirmed by the NCA, Ghanaians battling interruptions from their data service providers may have to wait for at least, another five weeks.

This is because that is how long the National Communication Authority (NCA) estimates it may take for the faulty undersea cables to be restored, bringing back stable connections in the affected countries

READ ALSO: Here’s how to access the internet on your android phone using this simple method

The NCA made this known in a press release on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

This was after a meeting with the four subsea cable landing service providers (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS).

It comes three days after data services from most of the telecommunications companies shut down, impacting people and businesses in some African countries including Ghana.

South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, and Burkina Faso are among other nations bearing the brunt.

In this article, we are going to teach you how to connect to the internet on your apple device without any hitches with a free VPN.

Access internet in Ghana using Nord VPN

1.Go to Apple Playstore

  1. Download Nord VPN
  2. Connect the Nord VPN
  3. You can sign up for the premium service or use the free mode

