Here’s why Afia Schwar landed a hefty slap on man’s face at her father’s funeral [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwarzenegger is trending on social media for obvious reasons just hours after her father’s funeral ceremony which took place over the weekend.

Some sounds and sights that have emerged online suggest the funeral, albeit successful, did not dodge drama considering her thirst for controversies.

An embarrassing video that has reared its ugly head on the internet captures the shocking moment of Afia Schwar slapping a young man at her father’s funeral grounds.

In the footage, the 40-year-old comedienne – who was apparently being showered with money while she hit the dancefloor – can be seen aggressively swinging her left hand towards the young man.

Watch to see how the young man swerved the slap.

Earlier on, details surrounding the incident were sketchy but the real reason behind Afia Schwar’s action has been unravelled.

Apparently, she was provoked by the young man who made frantic efforts to pick up the money being sprayed on her by her best friend, Diamond Appiah.

After the slap, the guy shouted out of shock which drew the attention of the people who were around.

Diamond Appiah and the other people who were around calmed the guy down and told him to walk away before things escalate.

