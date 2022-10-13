- Advertisement -

Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has attributed his wearing of the number three jerseys for the most part of his professional football career to his Christian faith.

In almost every team Gyan played – be it at the national or club level – his shirt was inscribed with the number 3, and he always gave an explanation for his decision.

The number, when linked with the Christian doctrine of the Trinity, translates as God in three persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

“It was given to me by my senior brother, Baffour Gyan. He was with the number 3 jersey when I was coming to the national team,” Gyan told Pulse Ghana.

“This question I asked him when I was a kid and he told me God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, which is three.

“And three number is very powerful, the number 3, for example, you want to lift something very heavy. You count three in your mind. One, two, three, so the three is very powerful, so you warn somebody for the first time, you warn the person for the second time, so the third one is very powerful.

“So, for me, number three is a powerful number that is why.”