type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHere's why Hajia Bintu is trending on social media - Video
News

Here’s why Hajia Bintu is trending on social media – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and budding actress Hajia Bintu, known for her outstanding performances on the big screen has taken the internet by storm with a video of her intense gym session.


However, it’s not just her dedication to fitness that has captured attention, but rather the vivid exposure of her thighs and curvaceous figure, accentuated by tight leggings.


In the midst of the trending video, netizens have been divided over whether her new banging body is the result of natural development or surgical enhancement.

As with any public figure, Maame Serwaa’s body transformation has sparked debates among netizens.

Ghanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use 'Do As I Say' juju on rich men


Some believe that her curvaceous figure is entirely natural, citing her past appearance as a teenager to substantiate their claims.

Her fans have also argued that her development from a curvy teen to a voluptuous young woman is entirely possible, given her age and the natural changes that occur during the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

On the other hand, there are sceptics have asserted that her newfound curves might not be entirely natural.


These individuals have contended that Hajia Bintu’s transformation appears too sudden and dramatic to be solely attributed to natural growth.


They have speculated that the actress may have undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her figure.

Watch the video below to know more…

TODAY

Sunday, October 8, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways