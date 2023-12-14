type here...
Hermès heir ignores family, awards 51-year-old gardener $11B fortune, $5.9M in properties

By Osei Emmanuel
Eighty-year-old billionaire, Nicolas Puech, scion of the iconic fashion dynasty Hermès, is allegedly orchestrating a staggering succession saga that involves adopting his 51-year-old gardener.

Puech, unmarried and without children, plans to legally designate his “former gardener and handyman” from a “modest Moroccan family” as his rightful heir, as reported by multiple online portals.

Puech, a fifth-generation descendant of Thierry Hermès, who laid the foundation of the luxury fashion house in 1837, commands a considerable share in the now $220 billion-valued company, ranking among Switzerland’s wealthiest individuals with an estimated worth of $10.3 billion to $11.4 billion.

Allegedly, Puech has initiated legal proceedings, supported by a formidable legal team, to formalize the gardener’s adoption, which forms a crucial part of his revised estate arrangements.

The gardener is reportedly married to a woman from Spain, with two children of their own, and stands to inherit a significant portion of Puech’s fortune, which includes acquiring substantial properties in Marrakesh, Morocco and Montreux, Switzerland valued at $5.9 million.

