“He’s a chronic cheat and a drunkard” – Reggie Zippy’s wife blast him (PHOTO)

News broke out on 17th August 2023 about an alleged divorce in the making between sensational singer, Reggie Zippy of Reggie and Bollie fame and his wife of 15 years.

This came after Reggie made a cryptic post on his Facebook account calling himself “useless” and a man of “failure”.

This cryptic message got the Ghanaian internet space buzzing as many where trying to figure out what the actual issue was.

Ghapage.com finally broke the deadlock after it confirmed in a news reportage that the singer and his wife of 15 years had divorce. This turn of event came as a shock to many as the two were described as a perfect couple.

The wife has also turn to social media to explain her side of the story so as not to leave any stone unturned.

In a post sighted by the editorial team of GhPage.com, the now estranged wife, Edith Mikela confirmed and tagged Reggie as a “chronic cheat”, an alcoholic and many other disturbing tags.

She added that she had to endure the wrath of the abysmal marriage that has birth 4 children with the hope that her husband would change but she got disappointed.

See the post below