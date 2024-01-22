type here...
“He’s back home”; Jubilations as Mr Ibu gets discharged from hospital – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Veteran and multiple award winning Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu brings joy home Ken Erics shares an update on his recovery following his discharge from the hospital.

After spending months in the hospital, the actor, who is still on the path to recovery after his amputation, returns home following his discharge.

In a video shared on Ghpage TV, Ken mentioned that the purpose of the video was to bring joy to the actor’s fans and admirers who have since been longing for an update on his health status.

