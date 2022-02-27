type here...
GhPageEntertainment"He's occultic" - Reactions as Rev Obofour unveils his snake chair made...
Entertainment

“He’s occultic” – Reactions as Rev Obofour unveils his snake chair made of gold (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour
- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has once again made it into the news after he officially unveiled snake chair that has consequently caused a stir on the internet.

In this fast trending video, the controversial man of God was seated in his alleged occultic chair designed with the feature of a snake probably a cobra for sure.

At some point, he brought out his black staff which has also been tagged as part of his occultic tools.

As we all know, snakes are associated with demons and evil things hence using them as a decoration speaks to the masses in a different way although you might just be in love with the design.

Rev Obofour is yet to comment on the wild claims that he’s an occultic pastor, we are sure that he will address the issue in due time because he doesn’t like it when his name is been dragged in the mud.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    85 ° F
    85 °
    85 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    24 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News