“He’s occultic” – Reactions as Rev Obofour unveils his snake chair made of gold (Video)

- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has once again made it into the news after he officially unveiled snake chair that has consequently caused a stir on the internet.

In this fast trending video, the controversial man of God was seated in his alleged occultic chair designed with the feature of a snake probably a cobra for sure.

At some point, he brought out his black staff which has also been tagged as part of his occultic tools.

As we all know, snakes are associated with demons and evil things hence using them as a decoration speaks to the masses in a different way although you might just be in love with the design.

Rev Obofour is yet to comment on the wild claims that he’s an occultic pastor, we are sure that he will address the issue in due time because he doesn’t like it when his name is been dragged in the mud.

Watch the video below to know more…