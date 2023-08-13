“He’s so cute”: Tall Fine Man ‘Selling Shoes’ by Roadside in Suit Emerges Online, Ladies Rush Him(PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

A tall, handsome man reportedly selling footwear by the roadside have got the internet buzzing. This is because the unidentified man was recorded wearing a fine suit and posing before ‘his wares’ Many ladies gushed over how handsome he looked and sought to know his location to patronise him.

An unidentified man ‘selling footwear’ by the roadside while wearing a fine suit has caught the attention of many ladies. A Facebook user, Prince Khelechy Nwankwo II, shared photos of the man online, describing him as a real ‘hustler’ with the appearance of an oil mogul.

“A roadside footwear seller has got social media users talking. “A real hustler with the appearance of an oil business mogul,” Prince wrote on Facebook.

In one of the photos, the tall man in a suit was captured in motion with a big sack on his head and another in his right hand.

Two other photos showed him posing before ‘his wares’, which were spread out on a big sack. Ladies couldn’t stop gushing over him. It is unclear if the man is a footwear seller, as some netizens opined it was a photoshoot.

Check the photos below

Honesty Uki said: “I know one Keke rider in my area that dresses on corporate wears whenever he’s on duty. “And dude smells nice.”

Grace Ezekiel said: “Him dey sell slippers then he should look like slippers? “Abi na only rich people suppose dey wear fine clothes??”

Alexander Chibueze Obiakor said: “This is definitely Cotonou.

Mbah Mercy said: “Didn’t we all agree that it’s an offense to be this handsome!!!!!!!”

Amaechi Ifeoma said: “After now they will sale person way Dey sale shoe no gal will like him cus him no get money taaa shut up tell me why I won’t fall for shoe seller .”