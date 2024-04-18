type here...
News

High court judge chops Afia Schwar wotowoto for 3 solid times; Comedienne angrily insults and curses

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia-Schwarzenegger crying
Afia-Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwar has hilariously recounted how a late high court judge named Johnny had a series of intercourse with her.

During a live TikTok session, Afia Schwar alleged that the late legal practitioner lied to her with the provision of a job because she was then a fresh SHS graduate.

Under the guise of a job provision, the late legal practitioner slept with her for 3 solid times.

After the bedroom encounters, the man refused to answer her calls but was always bringing his girlfriend to her former workplace.

During his last days on Earth, the man came to her to beg and he died a painful death a few days after his apology.

Afia Schwar urged young ladies to report public officials who sleep with them.

