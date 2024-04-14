type here...
It is high time you learned sense- Ayisha Modi tells Shatta Wale
It is high time you learned sense- Ayisha Modi tells Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Ayisha Modi aka She Loves Stonebwoy has taken a swipe at self-acclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale for insulting Stonebwoy.

The music producer does not understand why Shatta Wale would continuously attack Stonebwoy for no tangible reason.

In a TikTok live video, Ayisha Modi stated that she was happy when Sammy Flex joined the Shatta Movement team as the official manager.

Ayisha claims she was very optimistic that via Sammy Flex Shatta Wale would become civilized but that never worked.

According to her, the rate at which Shatta Wale does his things has escalated to a problematic level.

Ayisha asked close associates of the musician to tell him in the face that he is fooling too much.

To her, Shatta Wale is a grown-up man, so, it is high time he put his childish behavior behind him and acts like a grown-up.

Source:Ghpage

