“Hilda Baci inspired me”: Afua Asantewaa hails the former cookathon record holder

Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally opened up about how Nigerian Chef and former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cook-a-thon Hilda Baci, inspired her to embark on a record-breaking attempt.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum made these revelations in a recent interview on TV3’s New Day and told Naa Ashorkor that following Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt and she breaking the record was what inspired her to do the same.

I do not like being comfortable. When I saw Hilda’s attempt, I was like wow, it is an empowerment bit from her end regardless of the result. She really empowered me and inpsired me,” Afua Asantewaa said.

She added that in her quest to also break a Guinness World Record, she went through the list of records that have been broken to see which one she could do. She then realised that she could sing and decided to go for it.

Afua Asantewaa stated that her passion for music also prompted ehr to go in for that record and attempt to break it. She said that she realised that it has been about 11 or 12 years since the record had been broken.