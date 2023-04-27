HipLife artist Nhyiraba Kojo jailed; this is why

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian hiplife crooner Nhyiraba Kojo has been jailed for 30 days.

He has been sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by a Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt in a case filed by three residents of Fijai over noise from his nightclub.

After Nhyiraba Kojo disobeyed the court’s interlocutory injunction order requiring him to stop the noise at the nightclub, ensure soundproof installation at the NK City Nightclub, and submit a report to the court, the court, presided over by Justice Sedina Agbemava, sentenced him to imprisonment.

Edmund Sampana Dienorng, Nicholas Imbeah, and Samuel Kofi Dzukey are the petitioners.