“His private part is like a clubhouse” – Justin Dean drags Nigerian dancer wife

Justin Dean, the husband of phenomenal dancer Korra Obidi, continues to divulge ugly secrets about his wife in an attempt to legitimize his divorce request.

Remember how the Doctor accused Korra Obidi of cheating while also revealing that he has been held captive in his own home since 2018.

Furthermore, Dean has made yet another heinous and surprising statement regarding his wife and her antics.

According to him, Korra’s vagina is ‘synonymous’ to a clubhouse despite being married.

In his words:

“When you marry a woman and a club is named after her v@gina while married to you then you’ll understand”

See screenshot below:

