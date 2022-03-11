type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"His private part is like a clubhouse" - Justin Dean drags Nigerian...
Entertainment

“His private part is like a clubhouse” – Justin Dean drags Nigerian dancer wife

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Justin Dean, the husband of phenomenal dancer Korra Obidi, continues to divulge ugly secrets about his wife in an attempt to legitimize his divorce request.

Remember how the Doctor accused Korra Obidi of cheating while also revealing that he has been held captive in his own home since 2018.

Furthermore, Dean has made yet another heinous and surprising statement regarding his wife and her antics.

According to him, Korra’s vagina is ‘synonymous’ to a clubhouse despite being married.

In his words:

When you marry a woman and a club is named after her v@gina while married to you then you’ll understand”

See screenshot below:

Justin Dean, the husband of phenomenal Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, continues to divulge ugly secrets about his wife in an attempt to legitimize his divorce request.

Remember how the Doctor accused Korra Obidi of cheating while also revealing that he has been held captive in his own home since 2018.

Furthermore, Dean has made yet another heinous and surprising statement regarding his wife and her antics.

According to him, Korra’s vagina is ‘synonymous’ to a clubhouse despite being married.

In his words:

When you marry a woman and a club is named after her v@gina while married to you then you’ll understand”

See screenshot below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 11, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    0 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News