History in the making: Burna Boy set to perform at the 2024 Grammys

Nigerian Afrobeats star, widely known as Burna Boy, has been included in the lineup of performers for the 2024 Grammys.

This was revealed on Monday by the Recording Academy as Burna Boy aka the ‘African Giant’ will join the likes of Luke Combs and Travis Scott on stage.

With this, Burna Boy will become the first African artist to perform on the Grammy main stage.

It is worth noting that Burna Boy had received nominations in three categories at the 66th Grammys – Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’

The Grammy organizers announced on their X handle;

“Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”