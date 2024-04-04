Hit it hard from behind – Here’s the fresh trending only-for-adults video of Shatta Wale and Abena Korkor

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale have made it into the headlines following the mental health advocate’s unexpected demand from the music icon.

In a heartwarming video in which the two celebrities expressed their undiluted love for each other, Abena Korkor disclosed that she’ll be very pleased if she has sekz with the African dancehall king.

According to Abena Korkor, she will be on cloud 9 now if Shatta Wale hits it from the back for her while his song with Sarkodie titled “Megye Wo Girl” is playing in the background.

Hilarious Shatta Wale who’s not new to things like this kissed Abena on the cheeks and affirmed that he would do exactly that for her.

This video has triggered a wave of reactions – Many social media users have suggested that they are low-key banging each other.

Netizens Reactions…

@14_Jersey_ – Abena Korkor is not normal

@JayeolaMikael – And did they’re own thing

@hazard_philip – Wale dey like falaa pass