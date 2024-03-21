Hits for hits: Ghanaians compare Wendy Shay to Mzvee on Twitter as they debate over their hit songs

- Advertisement -

Music lovers on X formerly Twitter have ignited a hot conversation on the microblogging platform by comparing the relevance, pen game and delivery of Mzvee and Wendy Shay.

Apparently, fans of the two hardworking and award-winning female musicians have submitted that their favourite is the best as far as the two music icons are concerned.

As argued by the die-hard fans of Mzvee, Wendy Shay doesn’t even qualify to lace the shoes of the ‘Natural Girl” hitmaker.

Members of the Shay Gang have also opined that despite their music idol hitting the limelight in 2018; She has had more impact on our music industry than Mzvee.

MzVee launched her solo career with her debut single ‘Borkor Borkor‘ released in January 2014.

She followed this with the hit single ‘Natural Girl’ and went on to win the ‘Unsung Artiste Award’ at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

Wendy Shay also came into the limelight with her hit song dubbed “Uber Driver” in 2018 which enjoyed massive radio and TV airplay.

Now let’s compare the top 10 hits songs of these two extraordinary musicians.

Mzvee Top 10 hit songs

1. Come and see my mother

2. Bend down

3. Natural girl

4. Borkor borkor

5. Sing my name

6. Dancehall Queen

7. Daavi

8.Rewind.

9. I dont know.

10. My everything

Wendy Shay Top 10 hit songs

1.Uber driver

2. Bedroom commando

3. Astalavista

4. Stevie wonder

5. Emergency Heat

6. Survivor

7.Shay on you

8.Break my waist

9. All for you

10 Psalm 35

Netizens Reactions…

Between Mzvee and Wendy shay , who has more hit ? pic.twitter.com/VQMYIkvoO9 — kvng Baff (@kvng_baff) March 21, 2024

Let me know when your Wendy Shay pull this kind numbers then we talk. Respect MzVee pic.twitter.com/0Hzhk7bxyp — RuF? (@Ruf_ayi) March 21, 2024

Wait ooo , the mzvee and Wendy Shay agenda Nu ebe who get hits or who is vocally good ?

If ebe hits then it’s Wendy cos Wendy get hits pass even EFYA . — Leo CULU Moh INT Miami????? ? ???? (@fawogyimiiko) March 21, 2024

Which Mzvee's song has ever triggered the sitting Govt ??



Wendy Shay's influence big pass Mzvee ein entire career pic.twitter.com/ZuSaRStDbq — Webkid_Afrika (@WebkidAfrika) March 21, 2024

If eno be drug abuse aaa how you go tell me MzVee get hits pass Wendy Shay.



Natural hair aside MzVee is no where close to Shay pic.twitter.com/iyVo8AfU3Y — STONELESS (@Stoneless_A) March 21, 2024

Comparing Mzvee to Wendy Shay is like comparing Raphina to Palmer, the fact that Raphina is old in the game doesn't mean he's better than Palmer. Mzvee might be old and had hits back then but doesn't mean she has more hits than Wendy Shay period !!!!! — Tema Mayor ???? (@Pro_designer_) March 21, 2024

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: both Mzvee and Wendy Shay have carved out their own unique niches in Ghana’s vibrant music scene, captivating audiences with their infectious melodies, powerful lyrics, and undeniable talent.

Ultimately, the choice between these two extraordinary musicians comes down to personal preference, but one thing is certain: the legacy of both artists will continue to resonate for years to come.